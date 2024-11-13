US Media: Trump Lining Up Rubio, Waltz For Top Jobs

Share

Two Florida lawmakers known for their tough stance towards China are in the running for senior foreign relations jobs in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to US media reports.

Senator Marco Rubio, who challenged Trump for the 2016 presidential nomination, is in talks to be his future Secretary of State, two sources told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News.

But his appointment has not yet been agreed. And Michael Waltz, a congressman and military veteran, could play his significant role in Trump’s new government.

He is favourite for the National Security Adviser, two sources familiar told CBS. Rubio and Waltz’s offices have not responded to the BBC’s request for comment. Trump’s administration is starting to take shape after his win in last week’s presidential election.

His Republican Party is closing in on full control of Congress. They have won back control of the Senate, the upper chamber, and they are inching towards a majority in the House, the lower chamber, as vote-counting continues.

Some of the appointments – including secretary of state – will require senators’ approval, although Trump has demanded that the next Senate leader let him bypass this. He can give out other jobs – like national security adviser – directly.

The reported roles for Rubio and Waltz come after Trump made Susie Wiles his chief of staff, named former immigration official Tom Homan as his “border tsar” and nominated New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as his future ambassador to the United Nations.

