US Mayor Proclaims HIM Achankeng I Distinguished Appletonian

Friday August 29, 2025 would remain indelible in the minds of many academics, Africans and Americans converged on Appleton, Winsconsin, in the United States of America to celebrate one of Africa’s illustrious monarchs and intellectual, His Imperial Majesty, Prof Fuankem Achankeg 1.

The three-day celebration and thanksgiving which commenced on August 28 was a festival of culture, inclusion and intellectualism, at the Fox Cities Exhibition Centre, where Prof Fuankem, the traditional ruler of Atoabechied in Cameroon, was honoured.

At the well-attended event, the of Appleton, Wisconsin, Mayor Jacob Woodford, made a proclamation, recognizing as a distinguished Prof Achankeg as an Appletonian, for his contribution to trans-national learning, global citizenship and cultural diversity.

Notable dignitaries in attendance were Professor Michael Mejai Avoseh of the University of South Dakota and Professor Ryan Donland of Indiana State, Terre Haute, Indiana, HRM Ikpo Mene Senewo of Ogoniland; HRH FORMIN of Quibeku; HRH Foutazeh of Fosimouck; HRH Fuojiawung of Ajiawung; the Otunba of Ijebu Ode, Anthony Awofeso, Professor Bola Delano Oriaran, Dean of Education at St Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin; the Hon. Tim Hanna, Emetitus Mayor of Appleton and Ron Wolfe, former Superintendent (mayor) of Grand Chutte, Wisconsin; Professor Carlson Anyangwe, retired Rector of Walter Sisulu University in South Africa, among several other dignitaries.

Others are Maa Assaba Fuankem of Atoabechied Kingdom; Professor Ekokobe Fonkem, former Chair of Neurology at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Dr Edwin Kimbo of San Jose California in the list of dignitaries.

Reading his citation, Emeritus Mayor of Appleton, Tim Hanna, said Prof. Achankeng received the coveted John McNaughton Rosebush University Professor, also a Hubert Humphrey International Fellowship, recognised for his global leadership in Conflict and Peace Studies. His scholarly works spanned post-colonial nationalism, interest in conflict, non-violence, human rights, refugees and international mediation, with several publications

Hanna added “As a traditional ruler of Atoabechied in Cameroon, Prof Achankeng, bridges cultural heritage with academic leadership, embodies global perspective in rich diversity cherished by the Appleton community. His services extend beyond research to leadership role in the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies, the global education team of dignity and mediation studies and the transnational learning society.

“His lifelong commitment to education, cultural understanding and conflict resolution inspires scholars, students and citizens, strengthening the values of empathy, academic excellence and global citizenship in Appleton.

“Now, therefore, Mayor Jacob Woodfor said, Mayor of the City of Appleton, recognizes Prof. Achankeng, as a celebrated Appletonian, honoring his scholarly distinction, cultural stewardship and dedication to elevating Appleton at both local and international stages.”

In his response, Prof. Achankeng said “I feel very humbled and delighted for the honour from the City of Appleton under Mayor Jacob Woodford. While I remain thankful for my children who created the opportunity to celebrate me, l am most thankful to God Almighty for directing my family and me to Appleton, Wisconsin, one of the very best American Cities in which to raise a family. Appleton, Wisconsin is truly one of the reasons for the celebration of the many successes, blessings and achievements my family has had. The Queen, Dr. Patience Eweli Fonkem, the children, and I are most thankful to God for this recognition.