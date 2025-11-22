US May Cut Aid To Nigeria Over Christian Killings – Trump

United States President, Donald Trump has again criticized the Nigerian government over the continued killings of Christians, describing the situation as a “genocide” and calling Nigeria a “disgrace.”

Trump, who spoke on a conservative radio program on Friday alleged that thousands of Christians are being murdered in Nigeria and accused the government of failing to curb extremist attacks.

“Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace. They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide, and I’m really angry about it,” Trump said.

He also warned that the United States could halt financial aid to Nigeria if the situation does not improve, recalling Washington’s previous designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over religious persecution.

He further suggested that the U.S. may consider military action against Islamist militant groups if the Nigerian government does not take stronger steps to protect vulnerable communities.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after the U.S. War Department announced ongoing engagements with the Nigerian government to address attacks on Christian communities.

The Secretary of the War Department disclosed in a post on X that he met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser and his team to discuss “the horrific violence against Christians” and possible areas of cooperation to end the bloodshed.

According to the U.S., the meetings were “frank, honest, and productive,” focusing on counterterrorism, security assistance, and the protection of at-risk communities.

U.S. Congressman Riley M. Moore, who also met with the Nigerian delegation, said America remains willing to work with Nigeria to curb extremist violence.

He added that, as Trump emphasized, the U.S. “will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or any form of religious persecution.”

Moore pledged to closely monitor developments and continue pressing the Nigerian government to accept U.S. cooperation in addressing the persistent terrorist threats.