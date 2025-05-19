US Market Edges Higher As Stocks Eye Weekly Win

Share

US stocks rose on Friday, poised for weekly wins after an easing in USChina trade tensions. Investors also eyed President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which failed to clear a key hurdle Friday, as consumer confidence sank.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) moved up 0.6 per cent, coming off a fourth straight day of gains for the broad benchmark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.7 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also gained nearly 0.4 per cent.

Wall Street is ending the week on a quietly positive note after the surprise US-China tariff rollback kicked it off with a bang and a rally in stocks.

The S&P 500 is now on track for a five-day win streak, having erased all its 2025 losses as an air of normality returned to the market.

Investors have jumped back into risky assets, though some wariness has replaced those high spirits in the wake of Walmart’s (WMT) warning of tariff-fueled price hikes.

Consumer sentiment fell in May as Americans grew more pessimistic about the inflation outlook, the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed on Friday.

The index came in at 50.8, its second-lowest reading on record, down from 52.2 for April. One-year inflation expectations jumped to 7.8 per cent, the highest since 1981.

