US Man Who Killed Palestinian American Boy Dies In Prison

An Illinois landlord convicted of murdering his six-year-old Palestinian-American tenant in a violent hate crime has died in prison.

Joseph Czuba was sentenced to 53 years behind bars in May for the murder of Wadea al-Fayoume as well as the severe wounding and attempted murder of his mother Hanaan Shaheen in 2023.

Police say the landlord targeted the pair for their Islamic faith shortly after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

He died at the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, reports the BBC.

Czuba had served less than three months of his decades-long sentence when he died of a currently unknown cause at the age of 73.