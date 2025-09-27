US Lifts Visa Ban On Ghana After Months Of Negotiations

The United States (US) has removed the visa restrictions placed on Ghana, a decision that comes shortly after Ghana agreed to receive US deportees from Nigeria and other West African nations.

The US’ decision was announced on Friday by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, in a post on X, stating that the updated policy grants citizens eligibility to apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.

According to him, lifting the restrictions also comes with additional consular benefits, noting that the breakthrough followed months of sustained diplomatic negotiations.

“The US visa restriction imposed on Ghana has been reversed. Ghanaians can now be eligible for five-year multiple-entry visas and other enhanced consular privileges.

“This good news was directly communicated to me by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, at a bilateral meeting earlier today, in the margins of the UN General Assembly,” he tweeted.

In confirmation, the @USEmbassyinGhana said: “The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the maximum validity periods for all categories of nonimmigrant visas for Ghanaians have been restored to their previous lengths.

“The maximum validity allowed for the B1/B2 visitor visa is again five years, multiple entry. The maximum validity for the F1 student visa is again four years, multiple entry.”

In July, the US government announced major revisions to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and Ethiopia, reducing the validity period of visas for citizens of the four nations. Under the new rule, all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to them became single-entry permits valid for only three months.

Before the adjustment, applicants from those countries could obtain two-year or five-year multiple-entry visas.

According to the US Department of State, the decision was part of its global visa reciprocity framework, designed to reflect how American travellers are treated in those countries and, in certain cases, to address issues related to visa overstays.

Two months later, Ghana accepted 14 US deportees from Nigeria and other West African countries, becoming one of the latest African nations—alongside Eswatini, Rwanda, and South Sudan—to receive returnees from the US since President Donald Trump’s return to office.

President John Mahama explained that Ghana agreed to the arrangement because the ECOWAS protocol on free movement permits citizens of member states to enter the country without a visa.

He said, “We agreed with (Washington) that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West African nationals don’t need a visa to come to our country.”