US Leaves Un Cultural Body, UNESCO

The United States yesterday announced it has left UNESCO, saying the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation, best known for establishing world heritage sites, is biased against Israel and promotes “divisive” causes.

“Continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States,” the State Department spokeswoman said.

The US exit was expected under President Donald Trump, who also ordered withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in 2017 during his first term. President Joe Biden then re-established US membership.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce described UNESCO as working “to advance divisive social and cultural causes” and being overly focused on UN sustainability goals, which she described as a “globalist, ideological agenda.”

Bruce also highlighted what she said was the body’s anti-Israeli position in admitting Palestine as a state.

“UNESCO’s decision to admit the ‘State of Palestine’ as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to US policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organisation,” Bruce said.

The UN organisation describes its mission as promoting education, scientific cooperation and cultural understanding.