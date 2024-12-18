US Lawmakers Urge Biden To Halt Offensive Weapons To Israel

Share

Twenty Democratic lawmakers in the United States (US) have called on President Joe Biden to halt the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel.

In a letter addressed to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the lawmakers pointed out that the Israeli government has failed to comply with America’s demands for more aid to enter Gaza.

Lawmakers Summer Lee and Greg Casar led the letter where Congress members urged the Biden-led administration to uphold its own laws that restrict military aid to countries that commit war crimes and block US-backed humanitarian assistance.

“We believe continuing to transfer offensive weapons to the Israeli government prolongs the suffering of the Palestinian people and risks our own national security by sending a message to the world that the US will apply its laws, policies, and international law selectively,” the letter said.

The lawmakers believe that failure to act would prolong the Israeli war on Gaza, “Isolating Israel on the international stage and creating further instability in the region”.

