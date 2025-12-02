The United States (US) House Appropriations Committee will on Tuesday lead a joint congressional briefing aimed at deliberating on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, amidst the growing security issues in Nigeria.

The US Committee Officials made this disclosure in a notice shared by US Congressman Riley Moore on X.

According to the statement, the House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and National Security Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart will convene the session, joined by fellow Appropriators as well as members of the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees.

Representatives from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other experts are scheduled to participate in the roundtable discussion.

The notice, sighted by New Telegraph indicated that the purpose of the briefing is “to spotlight the escalating violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

The roundtable will collect testimony for a comprehensive report “directed by President Trump on the massacre of Nigerian Christians and the steps Congress can take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.”

Committee officials said the session will provide lawmakers with essential information on conditions facing religious minorities.

“The roundtable will gather critical testimony to inform a comprehensive report,” the statement noted.

The briefing comes amid strengthened US–Nigeria security cooperation.

Recalled that President Bola Tinubu recently approved Nigeria’s team to the new US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, established to implement security agreements from high-level talks in Washington led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The group comprises senior ministers and security officials, and aims to enhance counterterrorism efforts, intelligence sharing, border security, and coordination on humanitarian and civilian security issues.

The initiative followed rising concerns over terrorism, banditry, and targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria, prompting increased US scrutiny and warnings about the protection of vulnerable faith communities.