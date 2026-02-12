US Lawmakers: Andrew Should Testify Over Epstein Files

Andrew MountbattenWindsor is facing growing pressure from US officials and the family of his prominent accuser Virginia Giuffre to testify in the US about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to the BBC, Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna said the Royal Family had “not been transparent”, while Democrat Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said King Charles III “should direct his brother” to go to the US to answer questions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the King said the Royal Family were “ready to support” police in their inquiries. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 containing no admission of liability.

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed he visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island in 2012, contradicting previous claims that he had cut ties with the sex offender years earlier, before he was convicted.

“I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation,” Lutnick testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. “My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies … We had lunch on the island. That is true. For an hour.”