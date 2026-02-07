US Lawmaker Rejects Calls To Divide Nigeria

United States Representative, Riley Moore has rejected calls requesting for the division of Nigeria.

He warned that such ideas would only make worse insecurity and further endanger Christians, especially those in the North and Middle Belt regions.

Moore made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday after travelling to Nigeria, where he held multiple meetings with government officials, church leaders, aid organisations, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to assess the situation of Christian persecution and broader insecurity in the country.

“I have traveled to Nigeria and engaged in multiple high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, the Church, aid groups across the country, and IDPs, to get a better understanding of the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” Moore said.

According to him, he dismissed holding discussions on dividing Nigeria during his visit.

“In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way. Efforts to embolden separatists hurts Christians in Nigeria, especially in the North and Middle Belt,” he remarked.

The lawmaker warned that a destabilised Nigeria would pose wider security risks beyond its borders.

“A destabilized Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent,” he added.

The US representative said he remains focused on protecting vulnerable communities affected by terrorism.

“I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ, and for that matter, all Nigerians suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria,” Moore said.

Also, he mentioned recent progress in bilateral relations between both countries, noting that the United States and Nigeria have entered into a new security cooperation agreement.

This relationship according to him is a crucial step toward tackling violence and strengthening ties between both countries.

“The US and Nigeria have just entered into a security cooperation agreement, and that is an important step in tackling the violence in Nigeria and deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our great nations,” Moore stated.