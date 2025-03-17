US Launches Wave Of Air Strikes On Yemen’s Houthis

Share

The US has launched a “decisive and powerful” wave of air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, President Donald Trump has said, citing the armed group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea as the reason.

“Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies,” Trump wrote on his Truth social platform, adding that their “piracy, violence, and terrorism” had cost “billions of dollars” and put lives at risk.

The Houthi-run health ministry said at least 31 people were killed and 101 others were injured in the strikes. The group – which began targeting shipping in response to the IsraelHamas war in Gaza – said its forces would respond to US strikes, reports the BBC.

The Iranian-backed rebel group, which considers Israel its enemy, controls Sanaa and the north-west of Yemen, but it is not the country’s internationallyrecognised government.

