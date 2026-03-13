New Telegraph

March 13, 2026
US Launches Probe Into Trading Partners Including The EU, China, India

The US has launched a new investigation into some of its biggest trading partners after the Supreme Court struck down a key part of President Donald Trump’s tariffs policies last month.

On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the Section 301 unfair trade practices probe could lead to new levies against countries including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico by this summer.

The probe could allow the US to impose import taxes on goods from any of the countries found to have engaged in unfair trade practices, reports the BBC. Greer said he hoped to conclude the investigations before new temporary tariffs imposed by Trump in late February expire in July.

