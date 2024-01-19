US Launches More Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis as Red Sea Attacks Continue

The US launched another round of strikes at 14 Houthi targets in Yemen over- night Wednesday as the militant group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea continue.

U.S. Central Command said its forces targeted Houthi missiles just before midnight that were ready to launch and that presented “an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how extensive the damage was or whether there were casualties in the latest American response to repeated Houthi attacks against commercial shipping.

The Houthis’ sporadic strikes via missiles and drones have disrupted global trade, forcing most vessels to avoid the waterway. The US move came hours after the American- owned Genco Picardy was attacked by a drone in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, reports time.com.

It was the third ship targeted by the militants since a major round of US and UK-led attacks on Jan. 12 that included more than 150 precision munitions, including over 80 Toma- hawk missiles and allied fighter aircraft.