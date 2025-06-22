US Launches Attack On Iran Nuclear Sites

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Saturday announced that the American military had carried out a “Very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the crucial underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

President Trump said a “Full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on Fordo, in a surprise announcement that came just two days after he had opened a two-week window for diplomacy.

Sunday Telegraph reports that he was set to address the nation at 10 pm (0200 GMT) after deciding to join Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

Taking to his Truth Social, Trump said, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.

In a second post announcing his address to the nation from the White House, Trump said that “IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR.”

He also described it as a historic moment for the United States, Israel and the world.

Trump’s shock announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

