The United States (US) Government has lauded the Nigerian government following the arrest of two notorious terrorist leaders of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansaru group.

The US Mission to Nigeria described the capture of the terrorist kingpins as a powerful step in Nigeria’s efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism

Recall that Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), had on Saturday revealed the identity and crimes of the extremist leaders before their arrest.

According to him, a months-long, intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, popularly known as Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, also called Mallam Mamuda.

He added that Mahmud Muhammad Usman, who styled himself as the Emir of Ansaru, coordinated terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and masterminded a series of high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to fund the group’s operations.

His deputy, Mamuda, headed the notorious “Mahmudawa” faction of Ansaru based in and around Kainji National Park, a region between Nigeria and Kwara states, and trained in Libya under foreign jihadist instructors.

Reacting to the arrest, the US Mission to Nigeria lauded the success of Nigeria in arresting the terrorist leaders, adding that the country had taken a step further in conquering terrorism

“We commend the Nigerian government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).”