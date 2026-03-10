The United States government has revealed plans to impose terrorism-related sanctions on the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood, which is expected to come into force later in March.

The US Department of State made this announcement on Monday, March 9, in a signed statement issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Titled “Terrorist Designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood,” Rubio, in the statement, disclosed that the group had been classified as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

According to him, Washington intends to formally list it as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation starting from March 16, 2026, noting that the group has allegedly played a role in attacks on civilians amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“Today, the Department of State is designating the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and intends to designate the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, effective March 16, 2026.

“The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology. Its fighters, many receiving training and other support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have conducted mass executions of civilians,” the statement partly read.

Rubio further explained that a faction of the organisation, known as the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, had already faced sanctions previously.

“The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood’s al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade was designated pursuant to Executive Order 14098 in September 2025 for its role in Sudan’s brutal war,” he added.

The Secretary of State also accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of backing extremist operations across different regions.

“As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC. The United States will use all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism,” Rubio said.

The State Department noted that the decision was taken under Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, which authorise the US government to designate and impose sanctions on groups identified as terrorist organisations.