US Kegites Plan Fiesta Of African Music, Dance

The rhythmic beats of African drums and the sweet, nostalgic taste of palmwine will soon blend with the vibrant spirit of America as the Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence gears up for its 2nd Winter World Gyration, scheduled for November 7-8, 2025, at the Monsignor Komar Hall, 2806 Parkway Ave, Linden, NJ.

This year’s theme; “Showcasing America – The Land of Freedom Through Unity in Diversity,” strikes at the heart of what the event represents: a celebration of both the American ideal of freedom and the unifying power of cultural diversity.

Royal Presence: the occasion will be graced by three esteemed royal fathers:

H.R.M Oba Dr. Mukail Akanbi Salako, The Adokun of Igan Okoto, Ogun State;

HRM Oba Najeemdeen Afolabi, The Gegun of Ayetoro Oke Land, serving as Royal Patron of the Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence; and

HRM Alayeluwa Oba Oriade Isaac Adesina Towobola, The Olu of Ladin Lakoro Kingdom, Ife (Oriade Ejigbomekun) and a former Methusela Chief, Ilya Meleki.

Their presence underscores the deep cultural roots and international bridge-building that the event seeks to foster.

Palmwine: More Than a Drink:

In many African communities, palmwine is far more than a beverage – it’s a symbol of unity, hospitality, and celebration. At this year’s gyration, it will flow freely, serving as a reminder of how traditions can connect people across oceans and generations.

More Than Music and Dance:

While the event promises pulsating music, colorful attire, and energetic dancing, organizers stress that it’s also about storytelling, heritage, and community.

“We’re showing the world that diversity is not a barrier – it’s a bridge,” according to the Grand Kord of Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence, Patron Oluranti Dairo.

Also, LSF Nepa, Patron Abiodun Ojelade, said of the coming event: “The Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence extends an open invitation to residents, visitors, and cultural enthusiasts to witness a fusion of African heritage and American ideals.”

She said, Matron Tokunbo (Skin-Dudu) Babs- Olurinde said: “Attendees can expect a warm welcome, a rich cultural showcase, and the opportunity to be part of a celebration where freedom and tradition meet.”