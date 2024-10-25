US Justice Department Warns Musk Over $1m Giveaway –Reports

Share

Billionaire Elon Musk’s America PAC has been warned by the Justice Department that its $1 million daily giveaways to registered voters may violate federal law, US media reported Wednesday.

Musk, the world’s richest man, announced the contest on Saturday in Pennsylvania, one of the seven “swing states” that will likely determine who will become the next US president — Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Musk, a Trump supporter, announced plans to give $1 million to one registered voter in a swing state every day until the US election on November 5, reports AFP.

CNN and 24sight News said the letter from the Justice Department to Musk’s political action commitee warns that the $1 million sweepstakes may violate federal law, which prohibits paying people to register to vote. The Justice Department declined to comment.

