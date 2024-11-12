US Judge Sets To Rule On Trump Money Conviction

Share

A United States (US) Judge will on Tuesday decide whether to throw out the criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump in New York.

According to the report, the Judge will decide if it will throw out his conviction, potentially handing Trump a major legal win as he prepares to take office again.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May after a jury found he had fraudulently manipulated business records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

READ ALSO

However, Trump, who was due to be sentenced on November 26, may receive a reprieve if Judge Juan Merchan decides to dismiss the case following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity.

The landmark ruling saw the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, decide that presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.

Meanwhile, ahead of the election, Trump’s lawyers moved to have the case thrown out in light of the Supreme Court decision, a move which prosecutors have firmly rejected.

Share

Please follow and like us: