A United States (US) federal judge has dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), ruling that Kendrick Lamar’s explosive diss track “Not Like Us” falls under protected artistic expression.

The ruling delivered in New York on Thursday by District Judge Jeannette Vargas marks a major legal defeat for the Canadian rapper and brings fresh closure to one of hip-hop’s most talked-about feuds.

Recalls that Drake had sued UMG earlier in 2025, claiming the label defamed him and damaged his reputation by distributing and promoting Lamar’s chart-topping diss record.

In the suit, he alleged that the lyrics, which referred to him as a “certified pedophile”, caused serious harm to his public image and career.

However, Judge Vargas concluded that the lyrics were clearly not statements of fact but rather exaggerated, figurative language typical of rap battles.

READ ALSO:

“A reasonable listener could not conclude that ‘Not Like Us’ was asserting objective facts about Drake,” Vargas wrote in her decision. “While the accusation is serious, the competitive and provocative nature of rap diss tracks means listeners would understand it as hyperbole, not literal truth.”

The court emphasized that the song must be understood within the context of the fiery 2024 lyrical clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, a feud that produced eight diss tracks in just over two weeks and captivated the global hip-hop community.

Judge Vargas described “Not Like Us” as “packed with insults, threats, and bravado, hallmarks of the genre’s tradition of lyrical warfare.” She added that such creative expression is firmly protected by the First Amendment.

Drake had also accused UMG of intentionally profiting from Lamar’s song despite knowing the claims in its lyrics were false. But the judge rejected those arguments too, ruling that the label cannot be held liable for promoting an artist’s protected work.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” went on to become a cultural juggernaut, sweeping five categories at the 67th Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance, and cementing its place as a defining moment in modern rap history.

Neither Drake nor his legal representatives have issued a public statement since the ruling, though sources close to the team suggest an appeal may be on the table.

For now, the decision effectively closes one of the most high-profile courtroom chapters in hip-hop, a saga that blurred the lines between art, rivalry, and the limits of lyrical freedom.