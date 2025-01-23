US Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Order To Change Birthright Citizenship

Share

A federal judge yesterday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

US District Judge, John C. Coughenour, ruled in the case brought by the states of Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon, which argue the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court case law have cemented birthright citizenship.

The case is one of five lawsuits being brought by 22 states and a number of immigrants rights groups across the country.

The suits include personal testimonies from attorneys general who are US citizens by birthright, and names pregnant women who are afraid their children won’t become US citizens. Signed by Trump on Inauguration Day, the order is slated to take effect on February 19.

It could impact hundreds of thousands of people born in the country, according to one of the lawsuits.

“In 2022, there were about 255,000 births of citizen children to mothers living in the country illegally and about 153,000 births to two such parents, according to the four-state suit filed in Seattle.”

