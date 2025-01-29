Share

A United States (US) Federal Judge, Justice Loren L. AliKhan has temporarily blocked part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s plans to freeze all federal aid.

New Telegraph reports that this policy unleashed confusion and worries from charities and educators even as the White House said it was not as sweeping an order as it appeared.

AliKhan’s order came just minutes before President Trump’s directive was set to come into effect on Tuesday, January 28.

The short-term pause issued by a US District Judge will prevent the Trump administration from carrying through with its plans to freeze funding for “Open Awards” already granted by the federal government through at least February 3.

According to the judge, her temporary ruling was intended to “maintain the status quo,” adding that it doesn’t block the Trump administration from freezing funding to new programs, or require it to restart funding that has already ended.

AliKhan however, scheduled another hearing for Monday to determine the next steps.

The American Public Health Association, the National Council of Nonprofits and Main Street Alliance had sued over the directive issued by the acting head of the United States Office of Management and Budget on Monday.

It had been set to take effect at 5 pm EST on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said Trump’s plan to pause billions of dollars in US government funding was about being “good stewards of tax dollars”.

