US Judge Rejects Trump’s Bid To Dismiss Hush Money Conviction

A United States (US) Judge, Justice Juan Merchan has rejected President-elect, Donald Trump’s lawyers bid to throw out a hush money conviction amid the Supreme Court judgment that former presidents are immune from prosecution.

The New York Judge said that the US Supreme Court’s decision granting immunity for official acts did not apply to testimony at Trump’s trial, which related entirely to unofficial conduct entitled to no immunity protections.

Merchan’s ruling is the latest development in the long-running case against the president-elect, in which sentencing is still pending.

New Telegraph New York City jury found Trump guilty recalls that, in May, aon all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in relation to a payment of $130,000 made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Following Trump’s victory in the November 5, 2024 presidential election, Trump’s lawyers pressed Merchan to throw the case out, to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power and in the interests of justice.

However, the New York prosecutors have said they are open to delaying sentencing until after Trump’s second term as president but have pushed back against his lawyer’s claims the case should be dismissed outright.

