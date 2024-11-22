US Judge Postpone Trump Sentencing Indefinitely

Share

A New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money case on Friday postponed the scheduled sentencing indefinitely.

Trump who was originally meant to appear in court for sentencing on November 26, 2024, has been fighting against any effort to sentence him before his return to the presidency in January.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Juan Merchan who is in charge of the case paused all proceedings until he heard briefs from both parties, which are due in December

Trump’s attorneys argue that his conviction should be thrown out on the grounds of presidential immunity, and because it would interfere with his duties as president.

However, the Manhattan district attorney, who prosecuted Trump, plans to oppose that effort but has suggested to the judge that sentencing the president-elect wait until after his second term in office.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May after a jury found he had fraudulently manipulated business records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

