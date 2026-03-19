US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Reopen Voice Of America

A judge in the US has ruled that the effective closure of the Voice of America (VOA) last year was “illegal” and that hundreds of its journalists should be reinstated. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth has given authorities one week to put the international broadcaster back on air.

The VOA was set up during World War Two to counter Nazi propaganda. Just weeks after returning to office as president, Donald Trump issued an executive order to close the broadcaster which his officials accused of left-wing bias.

Trump also ordered outlets such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia to be “eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law”. The president appointed Kari Lake to head the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) – the parent company that oversees and funds the VOA as well as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia, reports the BBC.

Lake proceeded to sack more than 85% of the agency’s employees – more than 1,000 staff at VOA alone – leaving just a handful of employees in their jobs. Last week, Judge Lamberth ruled that Lake did not have authority to order the suspension of the USAGM workforce as she had not been confirmed by the US Senate.