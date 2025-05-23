US Judge Halts Trump Govt From Dismantling Education Dept

Share

A United States (US) federal judge on Thursday blocked the Donald Trump administration from dismantling the Department of Education, marking the first time a judge declared the administration’s extensive changes to the department unlawful.

New Telegraph gathered that Judge Myong Joun from the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, whom former President Joe Biden appointed, issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the administration from dismissing half of the department’s employees.

It also prevented the department from shifting the management of federal student loans to the Small Business Administration.

President Donald Trump has long criticized the department, arguing that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations.

Citing low proficiency in reading and math among students in the US. elementary, middle, and high schools, Trump said that the department is “doing us no good’’ and his administration is returning education to the states.

In March, he signed an executive order to formally begin the process of dismantling the department.The department previously initiated a large-scale layoff.

However, the establishment and dismantling of federal agencies generally require Congressional approval through legislation.

