US Judge Halts Deportation Of Mexican Immigration Activist

Share

A United States (US) judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Mexican immigration activist, Jeanette Vizguerra, whose detention in Colorado earlier this week sparked outrage among state Democrats and immigrant rights advocates.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, American District Judge, Nina Wang ruled that the 53-year-old cannot be deported from Colorado until further court proceedings.

However, a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March 28.

Vizguerra, who gained national attention during Donald Trump’s first term by seeking refuge in a church to avoid deportation, was arrested in Denver on Monday.

According to a post on X by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), she has since filed petitions in both a federal district court and a U.S. appeals court, challenging her detention order as unlawful.

READ ALSO:

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdown since taking office in January, fulfilling campaign promises to implement mass deportations and tighten border security.

Vizguerra’s arrest has led to protests outside the ICE facility where she is being held, with several Colorado Democrats condemning the move.

“This is Soviet-style political persecution of political dissidents under the guise of immigration enforcement,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said. “This is a mom of American citizens who works at Target and has started a community non-profit.”

Supporters argue that she has lived in the U.S. for decades, has U.S.-born children, and has never been accused of a violent crime.

The case is expected to draw further attention as immigration enforcement remains a contentious issue in Trump’s second term.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

