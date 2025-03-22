New Telegraph

March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US Judge Halts…

US Judge Halts Deportation Of Mexican Immigration Activist

A United States (US) judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Mexican immigration activist, Jeanette Vizguerra, whose detention in Colorado earlier this week sparked outrage among state Democrats and immigrant rights advocates.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, American District Judge,  Nina Wang ruled that the 53-year-old cannot be deported from Colorado until further court proceedings.

However, a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March 28.

Vizguerra, who gained national attention during Donald Trump’s first term by seeking refuge in a church to avoid deportation, was arrested in Denver on Monday.

According to a post on X by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), she has since filed petitions in both a federal district court and a U.S. appeals court, challenging her detention order as unlawful.

READ ALSO:

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdown since taking office in January, fulfilling campaign promises to implement mass deportations and tighten border security.

Vizguerra’s arrest has led to protests outside the ICE facility where she is being held, with several Colorado Democrats condemning the move.

“This is Soviet-style political persecution of political dissidents under the guise of immigration enforcement,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said. “This is a mom of American citizens who works at Target and has started a community non-profit.”

Supporters argue that she has lived in the U.S. for decades, has U.S.-born children, and has never been accused of a violent crime.

The case is expected to draw further attention as immigration enforcement remains a contentious issue in Trump’s second term.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Flights Resume At Heathrow Airport After Fire Disrupts Operations
Read Next

Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News
Share
Copy Link
×