A United States Federal judge has removed a hurdle for one of President Donald Trump’s administration’s remaining steps in its dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The judge did so by allowing Trump’s administration to move forward with pulling thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the United States and around the world, AP reports.

This comes as U.S. District Judge, Carl Nichols rejected pleas to keep his temporary stay on the government’s plan to remove all but a small fraction of USAID staffers from their posts.

In perspective, his ruling also allowed Trump’s administration to start the clock ticking on its planned 30-day deadline for USAID workers abroad to move back to the U.S. at government expense.

The judgement came following a broad lawsuit filed by unions on behalf of the agency staff, especially those at risk of being stranded abroad.

The lawsuit more broadly challenges the constitutionality of the administration’s dismantling of USAID, saying eliminating an agency would require congressional approval.

Meanwhile, in his judgement on Friday, Nichols dismissed the suit, saying, “At present, the agency is still standing,” Nichols wrote in his ruling.

“And so the alleged injuries on which plaintiffs rely in seeking injunctive relief flow essentially from their members’ existing employment relationships with USAID”.

Nichols found that the unions’ challenge must be dealt with under federal employment laws rather than in district court.

President Donald Trump and the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency tied to billionaire, Elon Musk have moved swiftly to shutter USAID, describing its spending as wasteful.

Recall that on February 12, 2025, Trump sacked the independent Inspector General for USAID, Paul Martin.

