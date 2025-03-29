US Judge Blocks Trump’s Move To Shut Down VOA

Share

On Friday, a United States (US) Federal Judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to shut down Voice of America (VOA), preventing the dismissal of 1,300 journalists and other employees at the government-funded news agency.

In a ruling delivered on March 28, the District Judge, J. Paul Oetken, said the Trump administration cannot unilaterally terminate VOA or its related radio programs, as they were approved and funded by the US Congress.

Oetken also ruled that any decision to rescind funds for the programs must be made with congressional approval, not the President.

While the judge did not mandate VOA to resume broadcasts, he barred the government from firing employees until further court proceedings determine whether the shutdown was arbitrary and illegal.

Reacting to the ruling, Andrew Celli, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, described it as “A decisive victory for press freedom and the First Amendment, and a sharp rebuke to an administration that has shown utter disregard for the principles that define our democracy.”

At the time of this report, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM)—which oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe, and other government-funded media outlets—has yet to issue a response to the court’s ruling.

Court filings revealed that USAGM had notified unions of its plans to terminate 623 VOA employees, a move that would cripple the agency and effectively halt broadcasts at the scale intended by Congress.

Recall that VOA was founded during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, has grown into a global broadcaster operating in over 40 languages.

It serves as a key U.S. media outlet in countries lacking press freedom, often delivering independent news to regions controlled by authoritarian governments.

This legal battle marks another flashpoint in Trump’s tense relationship with the press, as critics accuse his administration of attempting to silence independent journalism.

The case is expected to proceed in court in the coming weeks, with further developments anticipated.

