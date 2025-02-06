US Judge Bans Enforcement Of Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

Share

A United States (US) Federal Judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States of America (USA).

New Telegraph reports that Wednesday’s ruling indefinitely bans the enforcement of one of President Trump’s most controversial executive orders, which was due to take effect nationwide on February 19.

According to the District Judge, Deborah Boardman during the hearing at a Maryland court revealed that the denial of the precious right to citizenship will cause irreparable harm.

She noted that Supreme Court precedent protects birthright citizenship, adding that Trump’s order conflicts with the plain language of the 14th Amendment.

READ ALSO

“No court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation, This court will not be the first.” Boardman stated.

The injunction adds to a 14-day stay on enforcement of Trump’s executive order issued in January by a federal judge in Washington state.

Birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US Constitution under the 14th Amendment which decrees that anyone born on US soil is a citizen.

However, Trump’s order was premised on the idea that anyone in the United States illegally, or on a visa, was not subject to the jurisdiction of the country, and therefore excluded from this category.

Share

Please follow and like us: