US Jet Carrying Six Passengers Crash In Philadelphia

A small jet with six people onboard crashed into a Philadelphia suburb on Friday night, sparking blazes on the ground that left burned-out buildings and vehicles in their wake.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the aircraft, which the FAA said was a Learjet 55 executive aircraft with two people aboard, crashed around 2330 GMT into a densely-populated district of the city with homes, shops, and busy roads.

Confirming the incident on Friday, February 1, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said six people were on the Learjet aircraft, but there has been no confirmation of whether there were any survivors.

According to a report, the jet was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri and had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy meanwhile said there were reportedly six people aboard the plane.

“There was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

“We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.

“We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available,” he stated

