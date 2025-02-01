US Jet Carrying Six Passengers Crash In Philadelphia

This handout videograb courtesy of @lika_449 shows fires, plumes of smoke and emergency responders after a small aircraft crashed in a neighborhood in Northeast Philadephia, Pennsylvania on January 31, 2025. A small aircraft crashed and sparked a large fire in a built-up neighborhood of Philadelphia on January 31, 2025, prompting a major emergency response, local media reported. A fireball was followed by the ignition of several fires on the ground in a northeastern neighborhood of the east coast US city, the local FOX29 channel showed. (Photo by @lika_3639 / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / @LIKA_4649” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A small jet with six people onboard crashed into a Philadelphia suburb on Friday night, sparking blazes on the ground that left burned-out buildings and vehicles in their wake.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that the aircraft, which the FAA said was a Learjet 55 executive aircraft with two people aboard, crashed around 2330 GMT into a densely-populated district of the city with homes, shops, and busy roads.
Confirming the incident on Friday, February 1, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said six people were on the Learjet aircraft, but there has been no confirmation of whether there were any survivors.
According to a report, the jet was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri and had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy meanwhile said there were reportedly six people aboard the plane.
“There was no immediate confirmation of casualties.
“We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.
“We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available,” he stated