US, Japan, S/Korea Alliance Sends Strong Message To China

The President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has moved fast to take advantage of the nascent rapprochement between Japan and South Korea.

He convened a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David on Friday, with the aim of strengthening the three-way relationship into a strong alliance against North Korea and China.

Showcasing unwavering unity with two key regional allies is crucial for Biden’s East Asia security strategy ahead of a possible summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the fall.

Biden emphasized this point during a joint news conference following the summit.

“This is a new era in partnership between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States,” Biden said, adding that “trilateral defence cooperation” will be elevated to an “unprecedented level.”

The three nations will hold a trilateral meeting every year going forward. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, along with the U.S. and South Korean militaries, will hold regular three-way military exercises.

A joint statement issued after the summit was full of plans to ensure Japan and South Korea will not slide back to their usual roles of antagonistic neighbours.

Biden’s focus was on “institutionalizing cooperation, to make it more difficult for future leaders to reverse,” in the words of Christopher Johnstone at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was one overarching goal in the three-way alliance. “At the heart of the work that we’re doing together as three countries is security,” said Blinken.

“For China, this will signal that China’s military buildup and coercive behaviour create strong incentives for the three countries to deepen security cooperation,” said Mireya Solis, director of the Center for East Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution.

The U.S. goal is to strengthen unity so that Beijing will not be able to drive a wedge between them.

The timing of the Camp David summit was based on two calculations. One is the political calendar. Next year will see a Taiwan presidential election in January, South Korean general elections in April and a leadership race for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September. And Biden’s own political fate will be decided in the U.S. presidential election in November.

Biden has begun laying the groundwork for his second-term diplomacy before uncertainty sets in.

Secondly, Biden wanted to showcase the three-way alliance before meeting Xi. The U.S. is seeking a Biden-Xi meeting in November on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California. So a meeting with Kishida and Yoon had to take place before that.

The U.S. is deepening involvement in the Indo-Pacific on multiple fronts. Washington received Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a state guest last month, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to visit the U.S. in October.

Last year, U.S. security analysts discussed the Falklands War between the U.K. and Argentina in 1982 as a cautionary tale. Many argued the misguided thinking that the U.K., an erstwhile world power in retreat, would not come to defend the territory had led to the conflict.

In addition to military power, preventing a war also requires an unflagging determination by leaders to defend peace and stability. “Institutionalizing” the three-way alliance between the U.S., Japan and South Korea is a powerful message to China and the rest of the international community.