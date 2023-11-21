US-IVLP Alumni Trains 250 Journalists, Future Leaders In A’Ibom

An alumnus of the United States Department of State-sponsored exchange programme, IVLP, Mr Aniekeme Finbarr has concluded a special Master class for journalists and future leaders in Uyo on Tuesday.

The event which attracted 250 registered practicing journalists and future leaders had as its theme: “Positioning for Global Impact, pathways for for Journalists and Future Leaders”

Mr Finbarr stressed at the Masterclass that Positioning for global impact as a journalist and upcoming leader required a multifaceted approach involving innovation, scalability, cultural awareness, and strategic alliances.

To achieve this, he noted that one must consider developing solutions that cater to diverse markets, fostering sustainability, and establishing partnerships with local entities to better understand and address global needs.

He shared numerous experiences from his American study tour compared the Nigerian system with its American counterparts, and expressed hope that if the upcoming generation keeps the legs on the pedal, they will match the exploits of the Americans in media practices and global relevance.

Finbarr, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Social Reorientation recently returned from the United States of America after attending the Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists – New and Traditional Broadcast Media.

Chairman of the Masterclass, Sir Magnus Chukwuekezie, who is the CEO of Everyday Foods and the Regional Manager of Keystone Bank, and Akparawa Michael Bush the Founder/CEO of Bush House Nigeria, extolled Finbarr’s exceptional qualities and also encouraged the youths to leverage on his platform and tap from his rich reservoir of knowledge and contacts.