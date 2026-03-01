US-Isreal Strikes: OPEC+ Hikes Oil Production Amid Iran Conflict

Amid the ongoing United States (US) and Israel strike on Iran, key members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) oil cartel on Sunday announced a greater-than-expected increase to production quotas.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the early Saturday’s attack on Tehran triggered retaliation from the Iranian Government across the Middle East.

The eight-strong V8 (Voluntary Eight) group in the alliance, which includes top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia — as well as several Gulf states bearing the brunt of Tehran’s missile strikes, said they had agreed a “Production adjustment” of 206,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“This adjustment will be implemented in April,” they said in a statement sighted New Telegraph

However, the statement did not mention the outbreak of the Iran conflict, instead citing “A steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals” as their reasons for the increase.

Before the weekend’s meeting, experts had forecast a more modest increase of 137,000 bpd.

Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy, warned that the agreed-upon increase might not be large enough to prevent the Iran conflict from causing a spike in oil prices when trading opens on Monday.

Leon pointed to the possibility that Iran could target the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for nearly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil supplies, in retaliation.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have contacted ships to announce that the Strait was closed.

On Sunday, Iranian state TV said an oil tanker in the strait was struck while attempting to “illegally” pass through and was sinking, showing footage of a burning tanker at sea.

“If oil cannot move through Hormuz, an extra 206,000 barrels per day does very little to ease the market,” Leon said, arguing that “logistics and transit risk matter more than production targets right now”.

The OPEC+ move “is unlikely to calm markets. Prices will respond to developments in the Gulf and the status of shipping flows, not to a relatively small increase in output,” Leon added.