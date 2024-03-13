Us-Israeli Soldier, Itay Chen, Killed in Oct Hamas Attacks

A dual US-Israeli citizen who was earlier believed to be held hostage by jihadists was actually killed in the 7 October Hamas attacks, according to the Israel Defence Forces. Itay Chen was a soldier for the IDF serving near the Gaza border.

The 19-year-old’s body was taken by Hamas after he was killed and remains in Gaza, the IDF said yesterday. More than 100 Israeli hostages are still thought to be held alive by Hamas. The war began when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory air strikes and its ongoing ground offensive, the Hamas-run health ministry says. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were devastated to learn of Chen’s passing, reports the BBC. “Today, our hearts are heavy,” he said in a statement. “I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”