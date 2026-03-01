US-Israel Strikes: Pope Leo XIV Calls For Dialogue Over Iran Conflict

Following the airstrikes carried out by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran, Pope Leo XIV, on Sunday, appealed to nations involved in the Middle East conflict to recognise their moral responsibility to pursue peace.

The Pope made this appeal during his Angelus address, where he expressed deep concern over recent developments in the region, particularly in Iran.

This is as the Pontiff warned that an uncontrolled escalation of violence could result in catastrophic consequences.

Pope Leo XIV prayed that diplomacy would regain prominence in resolving the crisis.

“Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue.

“Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of enormous proportions. I address to the parties involved a heartfelt appeal to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss!

“May diplomacy recover its role and may the good of peoples be promoted, peoples who long for peaceful coexistence founded on justice. And let us continue to pray for peace,” he said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, Israel and the United States reportedly began joint airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting Israel and several Gulf countries hosting American military bases.