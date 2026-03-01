Controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has described the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei in Jihad as “A lucky soul”, following Saturday’s strike on Tehran by United States (US) and Israel.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Sunday, March 1, Gumi said Khamenei lost his life “in jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere.”

He wrote, “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: A lucky soul, he died in Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere.

“His blood will fuel the change in the ummah. He stood firmly for Justice and didn’t hide in bunkers. For those who killed him or assisted in killing him, let us see what they will live to do in this world.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that Khamenei, 86, had led Iran as Supreme Leader since 1989 and remained a dominant force in the country’s political and religious establishment for decades.

Reports indicated that he died following an Israeli strike in Tehran on Saturday.

Iranian state television confirmed his death at about 5:00 am (0130 GMT), broadcasting archival footage accompanied by a black mourning banner.

A presenter on state television declared a 40-day mourning period and announced seven public holidays in his honour.

“With the martyrdom of the supreme leader, his path and mission neither will be lost nor will be forgotten; on the other hand, they will be pursued with greater vigour and zeal,” the presenter said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had stated that Khamenei was killed in air strikes, though there had been no independent confirmation from Tehran at the time of his announcement.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following reported joint military operations by the United States and Israel targeting Iranian positions.