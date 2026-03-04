US/Iran Conflict: Nigerian Imports From Asia To Attract Extra N252bn Charges

More than 642,839 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers from China and India are to attract extra freight charges of 10 per cent or N252 billion ($186.4 million) following the ongoing war between United States and Iran.

It currently costs $2,900 to freight a 20 feet container from Asian to Nigerian ports, leading to payment of $1.86 billion annually.

Findings revealed that 441,000 TEUs are ferried to Nigerian ports annually from China and 201,830 TEUs from India. As of late 2025, sea shipping rate for a 20 feet container from India to Nigeria was approximately $2,900, while 40 feet containers was around $3,750, especially from Mundra Port to Tincan Port.

Also, shipping rates for 20 feet container from China to Nigeria range from $1,800–$5,800 for a 20ft (TEU) and $2,700– $14,000 for a 40 feet to Apapa and Tincan port. Due to the tensed situation, some shipping giants have suspended operations through the key maritime corridors like the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Middle East shipping lane is the shortest route for ships patronising West African ports, especially, Lagos and Tincan Island ports. The situation has compelled Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM to issue fresh guidance.

It was reported that Maersk said that it would suspend all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, warning that services calling ports in the Arabian Gulf may experience delays.

Meanwhile, German container shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd, said on Sunday that all vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz would be suspended, citing the safety and security of its crews, while France’s CMA CGM said it had instructed all of its vessels inside the Gulf and bound for the region to proceed to shelter.