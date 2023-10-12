US Institutional Investors Eye Nigerian Capital Market

Institutional investors from the United States under the Institutional Investor Network have expressed interest in allocating their capital and exploring more direct investment opportunities in the Nigerian capital market. This was the subject of discussion at an engagement between Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and a delegation from the United States facilitated by Chapel Hill Denham.

It consisted of United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Prosper Africa and Power Africa. During the engagement, which was marked by a Closing Gong Ceremony, the Chair- man, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Al- haji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, called for a deeper collaboration between the US and Nigeria.

The chairman highlighted areas in which NGX Group has been engaging the government to further develop the capital market including removal of capital controls; legislation to enhance attractiveness of listings, pension reforms, policymaking to facilitate dollar- denominated market transactions, and the establishment of a private market.

“Significant opportunities for mutual economic expansion abound between the United States and Nigeria,” he said, adding that NGX Group was positioned to facilitate more investment inflows. Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, emphasised the innovative activities of the Exchange around catalysing capital formation by both foreign and domestic investors.

“We are working hand-in- hand with government to create an attractive environment for listings and also on product innovation that can creatively channel more funds into the market. Popoola also mentioned NGX’s technology innovations including the Technology Board to encourage listings from tech startups, and digital market access that will spur the younger generation of Nigerians to invest in the market.