US, India Resume Talks To Address Trade Barriers

The United States and India have resumed negotiations aimed at addressing long-standing trade barriers, with both leaders expressing optimism about strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on his official X page, highlighted the importance of the talks, describing India and the US as “close friends and natural partners.”

“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” Modi stated.

READ ALSO:

The Prime Minister emphasized that removing trade restrictions would not only open new economic opportunities but also create stronger bilateral cooperation in technology, manufacturing, and investment.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed the ongoing talks in a tweet, noting that discussions were progressing well.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” Trump wrote.

The renewed push to resolve trade differences comes amid efforts by both countries to expand their strategic and economic partnership, particularly in light of global supply chain realignments and shifting trade dynamics.