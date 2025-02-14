US, India Agree To Resolve Trade, Tariff Rows

Share

tariff hikes. The United States (US) and the Republic of India have agreed to peace talks to clinch an early trade deal and resolve their standoff over

This was as the new Delhi promised to buy more US oil, gas, and military equipment from the United States government to fight illegal immigration.

New Telegraph reports that the series of agreements emerged after talks between the US President, Donald Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

This was just hours after Trump railed against the climate for U.S. businesses in India and unveiled a roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose duties on U.S. imports.

“Prime Minister Modi recently announced the reductions to India’s unfair, very strong tariffs that limit our access to the Indian market, very strongly, And really it’s a big problem I must say,” Trump stated.

According to a joint statement after the meeting Washington welcomed New Delhi’s recent steps to lower tariffs on select U.S. products and increase market access to U.S. farm products while seeking to negotiate the initial segments of a trade deal by the fall of 2025. However. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the deal to resolve trade concerns could be done within the next seven months. “While both leaders had their perspectives on tariffs, what is more remarkable…is the fact that we have a way forward on this issue,” Misri said.

