US Inauguration: Trump Vows To Prevent World War III, End Crisis In Ukraine

Barely 12 hours to the swearing-in of the President-elect, Donald Trump has pledged to prevent World War III from happening during his tenure.

Trump while addressing his followers ahead of his inauguration at the White House said he would end the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East upon assumption of office.

He said, “I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War 3 from happening, you have no idea how close we are.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that for the first time in 40 years, Trump’s inauguration will hold inside the United States (US) Capitol.

Trump explained that the inauguration was moved indoors due to the severe cold conditions.

The last time an inauguration was held indoors due to severe cold was in 1985 for former Republican President, Ronald Reagan’s second swearing-in.

Trump had said: “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda.”

