Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump will on Monday officially commence his second term journey as the 47th President of America as he set to take the oath of office in a historic ceremony at the United States Capitol.

Trump, who will return to the White House after a non-consecutive term, will take the oath using two significant Bibles, a personal Bible gifted by his mother in 1955 and the historic Lincoln Bible, famously used during Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 inauguration.

The ceremony, which was moved indoors due to extreme cold, marked a significant moment as Trump, at 78 years old, becomes the second president in US history after Grover Cleveland to return to office following the electoral defeat.

READ ALSO:

The 20th Amendment states that a president’s four-year term ends at noon which is 6:00 PM Nigerian time on January 20, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly after.

Trump’s Vice President, JD Vance will also take his oath on a family Bible belonging to his maternal great-grandmother.

Prominent global figures, including former US presidents, world leaders, and tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, are expected at the event.

This inauguration will mark a new chapter in US leadership, with expectations for Trump’s renewed policies, particularly concerning immigration and border control, which sparked widespread debate during his first term.

Share

Please follow and like us: