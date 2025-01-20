US Inauguration: Trump, Biden Ride Together To Capitol

Share

In a rare display of tradition and unity, the President-elect and the outgoing President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Monday travelled together to the Capitol in the same limousine.

Prior to their departure, President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden welcomed Trump and his wife, Melinda to the White House.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the invited guests have started arriving at the US Capitol for the historic inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

Also, Chief Justice John Roberts will be administering the oath of office, officially swearing Trump in as President of America.

Earlier, Trump had announced he will be swear in with the Lincoln Bible and the one handed over to him by his mother.

This marks a return to the White House for Trump, whose presidency follows a historic 2024 election.

Among the notable attendees are former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses,

Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, respectively. However, Michelle Obama will not be present at the ceremony. Former Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the event, alongside other dignitaries.

While some world leaders have opted out of attending, the ceremony is still expected to draw significant global attention.

Before departing the White House for the Capitol, President Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, posed for a final photograph, symbolizing a peaceful transfer of power.

This inauguration reflects the enduring strength of American democratic traditions and serves as a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape.

