US Inauguration: Pope Francis Calls On Trump To Promote Peace

Pope Francis on Monday urged incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump to lead with no room for hatred and promote peace and reconciliation among peoples.

Pope Francis in a congratulatory message to Trump ahead of his inauguration offered the incoming president cordial greetings and the assurance of his prayers, asking God to grant him wisdom, strength and protection.

The pontiff said, “It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion.

“At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples.”

However, Francis had in an interview on Sunday condemned Trump’s plans for large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants.

“If it is true, it will be a calamity, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay.

