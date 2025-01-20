US Inauguration: Biden, Trump Arrive Capitol

Share

The President-elect and the outgoing President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Joe Biden have arrived together at the Capitol Hill for the swearing-in of Trump as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump and Biden travelled together to the Capitol in the same limousine on Monday afternoon, January 20.

Prior to their departure, President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden welcomed Trump and his wife, Melinda to the White House.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the guests have started arriving at the US Capitol for the historic inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US.

Also, Chief Justice John Roberts will be administering the oath of office, officially swearing Trump in as President of America.

This marks a return to the White House for Trump, whose presidency follows a historic 2024 election.

Among the notable attendees are former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses,

