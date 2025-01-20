New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
US Inauguration: Biden Greets Trump, Says Welcome Home

The outgoing President of United States (US), Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on Monday welcomed the President-elect, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump to the White House.

New Telegraph reports that the two America leaders and their wifes will sit down for tea, before heading to the Capitol for the inauguration of Trump.

It’s the first time the pair have met today.

 

