US Inauguration: A Disruptor Takes Power – Sani

As Donald J. Trump prepares for his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States (US) on Monday, January 20, Nigerian former Senator, Shehu Sani has shared his perspective on the event and its potential global implications.

Sani in a statement issued on Monday via his verifed X handle described Trump as a “Disruptor” whose presidency poses significant challenges to the international order.

The senator referenced Trump’s nationalist and business-oriented approach, predicting that his leadership style would create tension on the global stage.

According to Sani, Trump’s presidency marks a shift from conventional diplomacy, as he is likely to “pull the plug or change the plugs” in institutions like the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and NATO.

“He will be feared and not loved and will ultimately face resistance by allies and foes. He will try to reset everything, and that is where the discomfort will come,” Sani remarked.

The senator advised African nations not to expect much from Trump’s administration, expressing scepticism about its potential impact on the continent.

He noted that even under President Joe Biden, Africa did not receive significant attention.

Sani also reflected on Trump’s absence during the era of Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s late leader, and likened Trump to “the drug the World needs to wake up or to stay awake.”

However, he also urged the global community to maintain its commitment to universal human values.

He emphasized the importance of not compromising on these principles despite potential disruptions.

