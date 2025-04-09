US In Direct Nuclear Talks With Iran, Trump Says

Share

The US and Iran will hold “direct talks” over a possible nuclear deal on Saturday, says American President Donald Trump. The meeting has also been confirmed by Iran’s foreign minister, who said the talks would be “indirect” but could be “as much an opportunity as… a test”.

Trump – who unilaterally pulled his country out of a previous deal with Iran during his first presidency – said discussions would be at “very high level”. He warned it would be a “very bad day for Iran” if no agreement was reached.

Last month, the US president raised the prospect of military action against Iran after its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly rejected the offer of direct talks.

And in another development, the US Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to use a rarely-invoked wartime powers law to rapidly deport alleged gang members – for now, reports the BBC.

A lower court had temporarily blocked the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador on 15 March, ruling that the actions under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act needed further scrutiny. Trump has alleged that the migrants were members of the Tren de Aragua gang “conducting irregular warfare” against the US and could therefore be removed under the Act.

